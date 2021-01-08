ANNA LEE GENEVA MOUNT, 91, of Ona, W.Va., passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. She was born September 28, 1929, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Earl and Gillie B. Hayes Mount. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Garnett Martin, Louise Altop and Helen Johnson; four brothers, Ernest Mount, Frank Mount, Paul Mount and Everett Mount; four nephews and nieces; a great-niece; and a special friend who was like a sister to her, Libby Mount. She was an accountant for the former H.L. Green and was a member of Milton Church of Christ. Survivors include a sister, Jean Chaffin of Culloden, W.Va.; 23 nieces and nephews; 68 great-nieces and -nephews; 111 great- great-nieces and -nephews; and 29 great-great-great-nieces and -nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Cabell Health Care Center, Lighthouse Unit, especially Inne Martin who always went above and beyond, Kirby Slone and Jenny Samons. Funeral services will be conducted noon Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor James Jobe officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

