ANNA LOUISE HOLSTEIN, 97, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, in Woodlands Senior Retirement Community. She was born October 24, 1923, in Yawkey, W.Va., a daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson and Vilcie L. Stephens Saul. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edgar L. Holstein; a daughter, Patricia Ann Huffman; a granddaughter, Sarah Huffman; and two brothers, Tommy Saul and Dorsey R. Saul. She was a retired secretary for St. Mary’s Medical Center; was a member of the former Highlawn Baptist Church; and was currently a member of New Baptist Church. Survivors include a daughter, Robin (Roger) Robinette of Huntington; two grandchildren, Thomas (Melissa) Huffman of Dayton, Ohio, and Phillip Lee (Selena) Huffman of Corbin, Ky.; five great-grandchildren, Jordan Huffman, Natalie Huffman, Cheyenne Huffman, Jacob Huffman and Timothy Ryan Huffman; a sister, Janet Price of Yawkey, W.Va.; and numerous special nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, August 6, 2021, at New Baptist Church, Huntington, with Bob Withers officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Members of her Sunday School Class will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.

