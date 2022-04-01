ANNA MAE FRUDA, 82, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Anna was born August 27, 1939, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Manny and Naomi Woods Ross. Anna loved life and had an adventurous spirit; she attended airline hostess training school in Omaha, worked 16 years for the WV State Division of Highways, and then worked for 26 years for the Cabell County Board of Education, where she touched the lives of countless students as the secretary of Geneva Kent Elementary School, where she retired. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Robert Fruda; her son, Bob Fruda and his wife Cindy; granddaughter, Joanna Fruda; a sister, Gaylen Vititoe (Mike); and her nephew, Chad Vititoe. Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
