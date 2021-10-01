ANTHONY LEWIS WELCH, “TONY,” 68, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Beulah Ann Baptist Church, Ona, with Rick Webb officiating. Tony was born June 19, 1953, in Paducah, Ky., a son of the late Morgan Welch and Joann Parrott Welch. Tony was a HVAC technician and had served as a corpsman in the U.S. Navy. He was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Welch, a sister, Lisa Zitterkopf, and a grandchild, Raven Welch. Survivors include his wife Victoria Rose; sons Justin Welch and Morgan Welch; daughters Megan Welch (Dave) and Jenna Blanco (Dominic); grandchildren Leah Engdahl, William Glover, Sydney Houston, Hayden Welch, Noah Welch, Keishana Gomez, Sergio Gomez, Jaida Gomez, and Zehlynd Blanco; great-grandchildren Aulani and Aubrey Engdahl, Levi and Airanna Glover and Emiliano Valles. Tony was an avid fisherman who loved his pets and nature. He will be missed by all that knew him. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

