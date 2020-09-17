ARNO LEO LUCAS JR. “SAM,” 80, of South Point, Ohio, died Monday, September 14, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be noon Friday, September 18, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Donnie McCloud officiating. Burial will be in the Lucas Family Cemetery, Lincoln County, W.Va. He was born July 20, 1940, in Ferrellsburg, W.Va., a son of the late Arno L. Lucas Sr. and Emogene Jones Lucas. He retired from Georgi of Chesapeake Inc. as an estimating engineer and was a member of the River Cities Lighthouse Church. He was also preceded in death by one sister, JoAnn Self; one stepdaughter, Tonni Riley, and one stepson, Timmy Blake. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy “Dottie” Unroe Blake Lucas; one daughter, Julia Katherine Lucas of New York; one stepdaughter, Helen (David) Cremeans of Huntington; one stepson, Teddy (Susan) Blake of Lavalette; numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and special cousins, Terry and Faith Lucas and Lorraine Lambert. He was a loving father. One of the most meaningful ways he expressed his love was every year on my birthday, he called me at 8:34 a.m. — the time I was born — to wish me happy birthday. He would tell me on that day he played the best golf game of his life! He had a great sense of humor and liked to tell jokes. He loved his childhood growing up in Lincoln County and often reminisced about the good old days, like going to a one-room schoolhouse, trains and picking up coal along the tracks, the general store and Aunt Ida and Aunt Mabel, and he was a devoted son. Written by his daughter, Julia. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Friday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmansmortuary.com.
