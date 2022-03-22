AUDREY HOPE TURLEY HOWELL, 76, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born September 1, 1945, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Thomas and Hestel Brown Turley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Joel Allen Howell; her brothers, Jimmy, Norman and Tommy Turley; and her sisters, Barbara Turley Miller and Vida Jean Turley Doss. Hope was a graduate of Huntington East High School and Huntington Junior College. She later completed a Computer Studies program at Cabell County Career Technology Center. At 21, she was the youngest Buyer ever appointed at Wilmington Dry Goods of Wilmington, Delaware, and later worked as a Buyer for the Bazaar Department Store of Huntington. She then turned her talents to the non-profit sector and worked as the Purchasing Agent for Southwestern Community Action Council until her retirement in 2012. Hope was a member of Community of Grace United Methodist Church in Huntington and a former member of Chesapeake United Methodist Church of Chesapeake, Ohio. She had a great love of fashion, and her favorite place to travel was New York City. She closely followed politics and was an avid reader of fiction, particularly murder mysteries. Hope is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, David A. Howell; her stepdaughter, Melissa C. Howell of Greenville, South Carolina; four generations of nieces and nephews that includes a special niece, Joe Anna Kendrick of Huntington. She is also survived by her lifelong friends of 70 years, Sandra Kay Blankenship and Brenda Tomblin, both of Huntington, best friend of 52 years, Lalona "Lollie" Eaken of South Point, Ohio, and close friends of the family Donna Henry Hutchison of South Point, Ohio, and Barbara Marsh of Huntington. Hope requested there be no memorial service, there was a private family viewing at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
