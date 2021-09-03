AVONELLE MAJOR, age 96, passed away peacefully, in the presence of her family, on August 22, 2021, in Melbourne, Fla. She was born April 17, 1925, in Kenova, W.Va., one of seven children of Drew and Erie Rowe. Part of “The Greatest Generation,” her life was shaped by the Depression, WWII, the Protestant work ethic and a strong faith in God. A 1943 graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School, she worked as an assistant chemist at the American Electric Power Plant while attending Marshall University part time. Upon war’s end she transferred to AEP Research Lab near Wheeling, W.Va. There she met the love of her life, Bertram Major, a returning Air Corps Intelligence Officer. In 1947, they married and moved to Pittsburgh, Pa., where she was a stay-at-home mom for 20 years, raising two beloved daughters, Cheryl and Brenda. She had tremendous energy, intelligence and drive and loved her family, education, reading, dancing and playing bridge. Never losing sight of her passion for learning, Avonelle continued her education throughout her life. She took courses part time at the University of Pittsburgh, and when a job transfer took them to Erie, she enrolled full time at Edinboro University. She graduated Magna Cum Laude and received a master’s degree in Early Childhood Education in 1972. Avonelle then began a 16-year teaching career at Fairview Elementary School in Fairview, Pa., working in a field she loved and making a difference in many children’s lives. She taught her own children and grandchildren to read at an early age and instilled in them a lifelong love of reading. Upon retirement she traveled the world with her husband, living part time in Florida and visiting all 50 states and most of Europe. In 2010, Avonelle moved into The Fountains, a retirement home in Melbourne, Fla. She was a strong woman, fiercely independent and determined never to be a burden on others. She retained her sharp intellect, took care of herself and continued to soundly beat her children and grandchildren at cards almost to the day she died. She often said the two best decisions in her life were marrying Bertram and moving into The Fountains. Avonelle is preceded in death by Bertram Major, her husband of 57 years. She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Larry) Brown and Brenda Major (Jim Blascovich); grandchildren, Brian (Jodi) Brown, Rebecca Brown, Bethany (Steve) DeCaspers, Elizabeth (Shae) Johnson, Meridith Blascovich and Gregory (Sandra) Blascovich; and by seven great-grandchildren that she thought the world of and that thought the world of her. Graveside services will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va., on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. There will be no calling hours. Donations in her name may be sent to Church of the Valley, 1173 James River Turnpike Road, Milton, WV 25541. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman charged with kidnapping after taking child, throwing him into river
- Court documents reveal car chase led to Friday's double homicide in Huntington
- Three shootings reported in Huntington
- Pro tennis star Julie Ditty Qualls of Russell dies
- Texts reveal lobbying amid council vote
- Flash flood puts many roads in Huntington under water
- Cabell County Schools’ incorrect COVID-19 dashboard causes confusion
- Indictments: Man, woman indicted on human trafficking charges in Huntington
- Parents sue W.Va. education leaders, governor over deferring COVID-19 precautions to counties
- Herd's Huff releases depth chart for Navy
Collections
- Photos: Storms cause flooding around Huntington
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Cabell Midland, football
- Photos: Huntington High vs. Parkersburg, football
- Photos: Power Wheels Derby
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Minford, high school football
- Photos: Fly In Festival
- Photos: Ironton vs. Jackson, high school football
- Photos: "Dancing Along the Danube" at Ashland Central Park
- Photos: Marshall vs. Austin Peay, volleyball
- Photos: Rite Care Royal Knight Out