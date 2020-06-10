BARBARA ANN DEEDS WASHINGTON, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully, with Alan at her bedside and Sara outside the building at her bedroom window, on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden, W.Va. She was born September 23, 1936, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Stanley and Dorothy Russell Deeds. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Reed P. Washington Jr.; her twin brother at birth, Thomas Haynes Deeds; a son, Jeffrey Reed Washington; a sister, Sandy Jarrell; and two brothers, Ron Deeds and Dickie Deeds. She was a retired personal banker with the former Bank One, where she worked for over 40 years. She was a member of Community of Grace United Methodist Church. Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Alan and Teresa Washington of Huntington and Bruce and Beth Washington of Reston, Va.; four grandchildren, Sara Washington (Moe Carlton) of Ona, W.Va., USCG Petty Officer Timothy Washington of Texas, Emily Washington of Kokomo, Ind., and Zach Washington (Emma) of Fort Wayne, Ind.; one great-grandchild, Lilly Spane of Kokomo; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery with Pastor Mark Finley officiating. The funeral procession will leave Chapman’s Mortuary for the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. for those desiring to attend. Face coverings and social distancing are requested at the graveside service. The family would like to thank the staff on Whistle Lane at Cabell Health Care Center for taking such great care of our mother during the last 7 years. During her final days at CHCC, the Nurses, CNAs, kitchen crew and environmental services staff were awesome. Thank You to those on Whistle Lane that went above and beyond to take special care of their “Barbie Doll.” We witnessed a sincere desire to help make our mother’s final days as peaceful as possible. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Barbara to the Children’s Ministry at Sunrise Temple Baptist Church, c/o Brandy Weekly, RT 1 Box 130K, Ona, WV 25545. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
