BARBARA C. DUNN, 88, was called to her heavenly home on January 20, 2021. She was born March 15, 1932, in Westbrook, Maine, a daughter of the late Hanno and Ella Chipman. She graduated from Westbrook High School and Maine Eye and Ear Infirmary School of Nursing in Portland, Maine. She was an RN at St. Mary’s Hospital and the first clinical manager of the Neurology Unit from 1970 to 1991. Also preceding her in death was her loving husband, Boyd Dunn; a sister, Harriett Woodman; and three brothers, Hanno Chipman Jr., Robert Chipman and Paul Chipman. Barbara is survived by four children, Steve Dunn, David Dunn (Donna), Pam Fannin (Joe) and Julie Bybee (Jack); seven grandchildren, Tara Dunn, Chris Dunn (Juliet), Andrew Dunn (Joy), Sara Williams, Jacob Bybee, Kim Buzard (Vic), Stacy Wellman (Barry); a brother-in-law, Frank Lewis of Intra Atlantic, Fla.; 17 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will take place 3 p.m. Monday, January 25, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, with Rev. Robin Crouch officiating. Friends may call after 2:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

