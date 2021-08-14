BARBARA ELLEN BAILEY KORSTANJE, 91, of South Point, Ohio, died Thursday, August 12, 2021, in Heartland of Riverview, South Point. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park’s Abbey of Devotion with Pastor Eric Porterfield officiating. Barbara was born September 29, 1929, in Hamlin, W.Va., the daughter of the late Dr. Raymond Bailey and Ellen Seay Martin. She was a member of the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, graduated from Huntington High School and Marshall University. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Marion C. Korstanje. Survivors include three daughters, Barbara Loftus of Clearwater, Fla., Kathryn Korstanje-Pavlich and Ellen Maria Korstanje, both of Dunedin, Fla.; two granddaughters, Dr. Jennifer Loftus Nystrom of Columbus, Ohio, and Sarah Bailey Loftus of Gainesville, Fla. Visitation will be after 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the cemetery for family and friends. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you