BARBARA ELLEN KNAPP went to be the Lord Jesus on December 7, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She loved her pets and doing jigsaw puzzles. Her laughter was infectious, and she will be missed. She was retired from the Cabell County School System where she was employed as a school cook. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ella Marie Knapp; and her sister, Cornelia Scarberry. She is survived by her sister, Helen (Gary) Riley, Proctorville, Ohio; her daughter, Kimberly Simpkins, Milton, W.Va.; her son, Shane (Bonnie) Hutchinson, South Point, Ohio; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a special friend, Gail Spurlock. There will be no services or visitation due to COVID concerns. If you would like to contribute to the arrangements, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
