BARBARA J. MILLS, “Bobbie,” 78, a resident of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Saturday, January 22, 2022. She was a well-known woman and was loved by so many. The backbone of the family, this world will not be the same without her. She worked for Kerr Glass and transferred to Wilson, N.C., to work for Ball Foster/ Foster Forbs. In 2000, she came back home to Huntington, W.Va., when she retired. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Eustace A. Mills and Margaret P. Mills (W.Va.), and her sister, Patricia Ann Mills (W.Va.). Survived by her sister, Rosalyn (Jean) Morris, brothers, Dennis R. Mills and Eustace A. Mills Jr. (W.Va.). Preceded in death by her son, Roy L. McComas, and daughters, Kellee J. McComas and Toni M. McComas (W.Va.). Survived by her son, Michael A. McComas, and daughter, Memory C. Green (Mills)(W.Va.). Preceded in death by her grandson, Cody J. McComas (N.C.). Survived by her grandchildren, Justin L. Boling, Jesse D. McComas, Stephanie A. Cullum, G. Marshall Cullum, Darian K. McComas, Leigha M. McComas, Michael L. McComas, Isabella R. Green, Carlos I. Green, Carmen E. Green and Sebastian L. Green (W.Va.). Great-grandchildren, Alexis A. Henderson, Austin S. Ferris, M. Tayse Cullum, Kellee D. Cullum, Jordan W. Cullum, Dakota C. McComas (W.Va.) and Madalyn J. Cockrell-Du Sablon (N.C.). Amongst her family, she had many friends that she cared deeply about. Funeral services will be conducted 4 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Pete Davidson officiating. Friends may visit after 2:30 p.m. until service time Friday at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

