BARBARA KAY HOLLAND, 74, of Huntington, wife of Michael Steven Holland, died Friday, September, 24, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Rick Nickels officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Barbara was born May 12, 1947, in Beckley, W.Va., a daughter of the late Marion Eldridge and Mabel Almeda Farley Johnson. Her son Michael Steven Holland II also preceded her in death in 2017. She graduated from Marshall University in 1969, worked formerly for Marshall University, then decided to have children and became a homemaker raising her children. She was gracious with her babysitting for family for many years, and had attended the Huntington Gospel Chapel. In addition to her husband, Michael, survivors include a daughter, Wendy Webb of Huntington; six grandchildren, Michael Steven Holland III and wife Audrey of Ona, W.Va., Kaitlyn Martin and husband Nathaniel of Fort Bragg, N.C., Luke Holland of Cincinnati, Ohio, Alex Webb of Huntington, Lilly Webb of Huntington, and Jacob Webb of Huntington; three great-grandchildren, Iver Holland, Arlo Holland and Reagan Martin; a daughter-in-law, Amy Holland of Ona; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Susan Johnson of Beckley and Randy and Connie Johnson of Chattanooga, Tenn. Friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Chapman’s Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. The family requests masks to be worn due to the recent surge of COVID-19.
