BARBARA LUCRETIA LITTLE, 82, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Madison Park. She was born May 5, 1939, in Ashland, Ky., a daughter of the late Irvin Russell and Eva Callicoat Lambert. She was a homemaker. Survivors include her daughter, Virginia Lynn Streets; three sons, Robert Wayne Little Sr., Raymond Little and Amiss Wendell Little Jr.; and a brother, Russell Clayton Lambert. Honoring her request, she will be cremated and no services are planned. Condolences can be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

