BARBARA MARTIN DOWNEY, 80, beloved Christian, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend, went to walk with her Lord on Saturday, November 13, 2021, while being comforted by her loved ones and the Earthly angels at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Barbara was born in Huntington, W.Va., on August 31, 1941, and graduated as Homecoming Queen 1959 from Vinson High School. Barbara was active in the PTA at Peyton Elementary and transported Walnut Hills teens to safe activities throughout the 1970s. Barbara retired after 18 years from Hills Dept. Store and three years as a Gibson Card Representative. She has been a member of Harmony United Methodist Church in Altizer for 40-plus years, but always considered herself a child of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Delphia (Rowsey) and John H. Martin; three brothers, Glen Edward, Bill and Bob Martin; as well as her two best friends and sisters, Mary Clatworthy and Beulah Markins. She was also preceded in death by her former husband and father of her children, Everett Lee Downey, whom she loved for over 50 years.
She is survived by her brother and best friend, John Martin Jr. of Winter Park, Fla.; four daughters, Tara (Greg) Varney, Casey Lewis, Alice (Tom) Downey-Hunter and Nicci (Hailey) Downey, all of Huntington, W.Va.; 12 cherished grandchildren, Jamie (Brad) Maynard, Carrie (Adam) Orwig, Crystal Freels, Amber (Robert) Holley, Waldo Cottrell, Kaleb and Kirsten Gibbs, Gannon Downey, Jaiyden Adkins, Melody Keeney, Silas Steadman and Morgan Hunter; six great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Josie Maynard, Brandon and Christina Green, Henry Orwig, Aryah Freels and Jerome Yancey. Over the years she shared her love with at least 12 foster grandchildren and a host of “neighborhood” kids she claimed as her own, and one special foster grandson, Devin Meade. She had many lifelong friends, loved her fur baby, Roscoe, and her dedicated friend and caregiver, Penny Byrd.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you donate to Hospice House of Huntington or Harmony United Methodist Church in Altizer in Barbara’s name.
At Barbara’s request, Chapman’s Mortuary & Crematory, 2851 Third Ave., Huntington, will have a public viewing on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 5 p.m. Funeral services will be at Chapman’s by Pastor Phil Wilson at 6 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
JEFFERY SCOTT LEWIS, 48, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 12…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.