BARBARA SUE MARTIN, 81, formerly of Huntington, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, in Lakin Hospital, West Columbia, W.Va. Born October 15, 1939, in Cabell County, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Ernest L. and Thelma LeGrand Martin. Two sisters and five brothers also preceded her in death. She was a cafeteria worker at Cabell Huntington Hospital, and of the Christian faith. Survivors include several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, August 9, 2021, at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, with Elder Bob Mayo officiating. Burial will follow. Friends may call after 1:30 p.m. Monday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

