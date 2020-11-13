BARRY JOE DONAHOE, 71, of Huntington, husband of Barbara Fuller Donahoe, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born May 17, 1949, in Kenova, W.Va., a son of Betty Noble Donahoe of Huntington and the late Jimmie Donahoe. He was a 1969 graduate of Buffalo High School, Wayne County, and retired from the environmental services department at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He is survived, in addition to his wife and mother, by a brother and his wife, Tim and Sandy Donahoe, a sister and her husband, Beverly and Ron Page, all of Huntington; a sister-in-law and her husband, Sharon and Curtis Maynard of Proctorville, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. He was a die-hard MU, Buffalo of Wayne and Spring Valley football fan, and will always be known for having the greenest grass in Huntington. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Spring Valley Memory Gardens with Greg Page officiating. Burial will follow. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police investigating after downtown Huntington restaurant broken into
- Lawrence County offices closed after COVID-19 outbreaks
- Letter to the editor: Remember what God says
- Manchin urges Trump to accept apparent defeat; other WV Congress members back president after false claims of stolen election
- Two hospitalized after firearm explodes in Barboursville
- Transformation of former children’s polio hospital into resort hotel in the home stretch
- Teen indicted in Cabell Midland stalking case
- Morrisey signs West Virginia on to effort to stop mail-in ballot counting in Pennsylvania
- Chuck Landon: 'Rent-A-Win' doesn't help Herd
- Anochili-Killen brings big energy to Herd lineup
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall Football Memorial Rededication Ceremony
- Photos: Marshall defeats UMass, 51-10
- Photos: Fifth Annual Jeff Kovatch Memorial River Cleanup
- Photos: Students from Collins CTC assist with demolition project
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. St. Albans, football
- Photos: Huntington vs. Riverside, football
- Photos: Winfield conducts Veterans Appreciation Day ceremony
- Photos: Ironton vs. West Lafayette Ridgewood, football
- Photos: Marshall Paint & Sip
- Photos: Huntington Museum of Art Holiday Preview Sale