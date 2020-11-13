BARRY JOE DONAHOE, 71, of Huntington, husband of Barbara Fuller Donahoe, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born May 17, 1949, in Kenova, W.Va., a son of Betty Noble Donahoe of Huntington and the late Jimmie Donahoe. He was a 1969 graduate of Buffalo High School, Wayne County, and retired from the environmental services department at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He is survived, in addition to his wife and mother, by a brother and his wife, Tim and Sandy Donahoe, a sister and her husband, Beverly and Ron Page, all of Huntington; a sister-in-law and her husband, Sharon and Curtis Maynard of Proctorville, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. He was a die-hard MU, Buffalo of Wayne and Spring Valley football fan, and will always be known for having the greenest grass in Huntington. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Spring Valley Memory Gardens with Greg Page officiating. Burial will follow. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

