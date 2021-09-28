BASIL ASBURY, (The Alternator Man), 92, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was born April 18, 1929, in Wayne County, W.Va., a son of the late Aaron and Virgin Adkins Asbury. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jacquelin Garnett Asbury; four sisters, Icy Burton, Georgia Nelson, Blanche Stapleton and Clara Napier; and two brothers, Walter Asbury and Bill Asbury. He was an electrical mechanic for Miller Battery and Electric and was a member of Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church. Survivors include a daughter, Terry Lynn (Robert) Wince of Granville, Ohio; a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth (Doretha) Asbury of Huntington; two grandchildren, Ashley (Andy) Coon of Westerville, Ohio, and Ryan (Tanya) Wince of Delaware, Ohio; and four great-grandchildren, Tristan Coon, Tyler Coon, Bentley Wince and Aria Wince. Private family services were held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington, with Pastor Tim Arthur and Pastor Lou Ashworth officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you