BETTIE ANN KEITH, 85, of Huntington, passed away November 7, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Okle Keith; her parents, Robert F. and Ruby Belcher of Chattaroy, W.Va.; her sister, Donna Barnett of West Chester, Ohio; her brother, Robert F. Belcher Jr. of Chattaroy, W.Va.; nephew, James Belcher of Chattaroy, W.Va.; and stepson, Okie “Ted” Keith of Hampstead, N.C. Bettie is survived by her siblings, Bill Belcher (Pansy) of Appomattox, Va., Peggy Barnett (James Lee) of Chattaroy, W.Va., and Brenda Slone (Tom) of Chattaroy, W.Va.; her nieces, Sharon Cantrell of Appomattox, Va., Rhonda Price (Steve) of Hendersonville, Tenn., Teresa Garcia (Paul) of Corpus Christi, TX, Anita Muncie (Leslie) of Campton, Ky., and Jocelyn Slone of Charleston, W.Va.; great-nieces, Kaylyn Slone of Chattaroy, W.Va., and Katie Cantrell of Appomattox, Va.; her nephews, Kenneth and Tony Belcher of Appomattox, Va., Robert “Bobby” Belcher of Chattaroy, W.Va., Scott Slone (Kristy) of Danville, W.Va., Michael Belcher of Logan, W.Va; and great-nephew, Jaxson Barnett Price of Boca Raton, Fla. Bettie is also survived by her stepchildren, Darlene David (Larry) of Hampstead, N.C., Janet Foss (Ron) of Huntington and Penny Cesco (Randy) of Florence, Ky.; and her special friends, Jim Fields and Billy Williams of Huntington. Bettie was born on February 16, 1936, in Chattaroy, W.Va., and was a graduate of Chattaroy High School. She worked for more than 30 years as an operator for C&P Telephone Company in Williamson, W.Va., and later as a supervisor for AT&T in Orlando, Fla., and Huntington. After retiring, she enjoyed being a homemaker and traveling with family and friends. She was an active member of Cross Roads United Methodist Church in Huntington, where she served for many years and was devoted to helping families and church members. Services will be held November 10, 2021, at Cross Roads United Methodist Church at 3146 Saltwell Road in Huntington, WV 25705. Visitation will be at 11 a.m., followed by funeral service at noon with Pastor Dustin McCune officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens in Maher, W.Va., at approximately 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Cross Roads United Methodist Church in Bettie’s honor. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff and medical professionals at Cabell Huntington Hospital for the exceptional care that Bettie received in the intensive care unit during her time there. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortury.com.
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
