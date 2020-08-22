Essential reporting in volatile times.

BETTY CAROL NEWMAN, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Woodlands Assisted Living. There will be no services at this time. Betty was born September 10, 1934, in Hode, Ky., a daughter of the late Paris and Pearl Ward Ling. She retired from the former C&P Telephone Company with 25 years of service. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Oliver, and her second husband, James Newman. Survivors include one daughter, Mary Jo (Riley) Lowe of Hurricane, W.Va.; one sister, Geta (Jack) Maynard of Zionsville, Ind.; two grandchildren, Stephanie (Jason) Duncan and Natalie (Jeff) Elkins, all of Hurricane; three great-grandchildren, Riley and Willa Elkins and Anson Duncan. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

