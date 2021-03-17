BETTY DURST CARTER, 93, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Huntington Health and Rehab. She was born October 1, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late James B. and Dessie M. Howard Durst. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Allen Carter, and her daughter, Debra Lambe, on Sunday, March 14, 2021. She was a retired cook for the Cabell County Board of Education, and she formerly attended Cox Landing United Methodist Church. Robert Winters was like a son to her. Funeral services for Betty and Debra will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Gordon Rutherford officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

