BETTY JANE WATKINS, 95, of Huntington, W.Va., our precious mother and grandmother, entered her eternal home on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Betty was born December 19, 1925, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Grace Ramsey Davis and Clayton Sovine. Her childhood years were spent growing up in Milton, W.Va., and she was a graduate of Milton High School. Besides her parents, Mrs. Watkins was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Samuel R. Watkins Jr., who died in 2011. Also preceding her in death was a sister, Joann Sovine Harlow; an infant daughter, Debbie Kay Watkins; and a son-in-law, Jack Kirby. Miss Betty, as she was known, served as school secretary for over 35 years at Altizer Elementary School. It was her home away from home. Her greatest joy was watching students enroll for school and come back years later and enroll their own children. She and her husband, Sam, were true supporters of the school and the community for most of their married life. Betty was a longtime member of Fellowship Baptist Church, where she served as a Deacon’s wife alongside her husband, and she served as a greeter for most of her 30 years there. She also was a longtime attendee at the Barboursville Senior Center. Betty was also an avid bowler in her younger days. During her latest Senior Retirement years, you would find her each morning drinking coffee and working every puzzle The Herald-Dispatch would publish. Betty is survived by three children, son Ricky V. Watkins (wife Martine), daughter Kathy Watkins Kirby (Jack, deceased) and son Samuel R. Watkins III (wife Teresa). She was “MawMaw” to six grandchildren, Michelle Watkins Dearth (Dan, deceased), Joel Kirby (wife Elisha) two step-great-grandsons, (Seth and K.J.), Kristi E. Kirby (Colin Kitts), Shelley Watkins Porter (husband Brandon), Lyndsey Watkins and Samuel “Reece” Watkins IV. The family would like to thank Linda Ferrell for her loving care of Betty. Per Betty’s wishes, private funeral services will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Altizer Elementary School PSO, 250 3rd Street, Huntington, WV 25705. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- OL Billy Ross confirms departure from Herd
- Lawsuit: Jack Whittaker's ex-wife alleges Greenbrier delegate duped her out of fortune
- New game-day experiences added at Joan C. Edwards Stadium for 2021 football season
- BIRD DOG ROSS
- Police roundup: Man charged after pursuit leads police to find $70K, drugs
- Herd’s execution not enough for Huff
- Huntington retail businesses, restaurants could see B&O tax gone for good
- Cabell Commission approves letter of intent to sell Robert Newlon Airport property
- SHANE JUSTIN ADKINS
- Major upgrades for Herd football underway inside Shewey Building
Collections
- Photos: Rails and Ales
- Photos: Cabell County cooks learn new from-scratch recipes
- Photos: Cabell County Board of Education meeting
- Photos: Back-to-school around Huntington
- Photos: Freshman move-in at Marshall
- Photos: Marshall Football Practice
- Photos: The Good Time Mountain Mamas Show
- Photos: U.S. Economic Development Administration grant presentation
- Photos: Duke Ridgely Invitational high school golf tournament
- Photos: Marshall vs. University of Charleston, men's soccer