BETTY JO LEDBETTER WOLFORD of Huntington, W.Va., having lived a full and happy life, passed away peacefully at home on April 13, 2022. She was surrounded by family as she transitioned to her heavenly home. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Ledbetter and Mildred Ledbetter Wolfe, as well as her brother, Robert “Bob” Ledbetter, whom she shared a special bond.
Betty recently spoke often about her desire to see her parents and her brother Bob.
Betty was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and moved to Huntington during her high school years.
She was a 1952 graduate of the original Huntington High School and often told her friends in Chattanooga that Huntington High was as beautiful as The White House.
Betty later graduated from the Huntington School of Business and began a career at St. Mary’s Hospital where she remained for 18 years in their Insurance Department. Betty resided in the community of Highlawn throughout her adult life. She spoke of her love of the Highlawn community having sidewalks, allowing her to walk to work, church and the grocery store. Betty was a member of the 26th Street Church of Christ for over 30 years where she was given the nickname of “Back Door Betty” for her preference of using the back door when entering and exiting the church.
After her career at St. Mary’s Hospital, Betty began working at The Cabell County Courthouse as an Assistant to the late Magistrate Fred Priddy. After working with Fred for several years, she decided, with the support and encouragement of her three children, to run for the Office of Magistrate. She was elected as the second ever female Magistrate in Cabell County and served multiple terms. At one point she retired, and disliking retirement, ran for Magistrate again where she was re-elected and served until the age of 79. Betty loved working. Retirement was not for her!
Betty was active in the community and served as an early President of the Highlawn Neighborhood
Association, Cabell County Democratic Party, Democratic Women’s Club, 26th Street Church of Christ, Elections Volunteer, and Cabell County Commission Lay Representative.
On a personal level, she provided a home to many stray cats that found their way to her. Even though she preferred dogs, she couldn’t bear to see a cat go hungry or without shelter.
Betty is survived by her three children, Dr. Cheryl Wolford Cannizzaro and husband Michael of Asheville, N.C., Shawn Ray Dixon and wife Cary of Huntington, and Dr. Andrew Scott Dixon (Vonda) of Nashville, Tenn. In addition, Betty has six grandchildren, Sarah Dixon of Huntington, Shawn Tyler Dixon and wife Kelli of Huntington, Dr. Hannah Dixon and fiancé Alston of Nashville, Alexander Dixon and wife Laurel of Louisville, Ky., Brenna Speight and husband JR and Tiffany Wilson of Nashville. Her seven great-grandchildren are Chloe Dixon, Lilly Dixon, Julian Dixon Saad, George Dixon Saad, Cary Jayne Dixon Saad of Huntington, Andrew Printz of Nashville, and Canaan Dixon of Louisville, Ky.
In addition, Betty is survived by her very special nephew Dale Ledbetter and wife Dinah, and her loving nieces Lisa Shuler (Greg) and Marsha Prince of Huntington. She will be deeply missed by all of them.
Our family would like to share our deepest appreciation to Mrs. Cary Dixon, daughter-in-law of Betty, for the extraordinary compassion and care she provided the last few months. Assisting Cary were caregivers extraordinaire, Lea Ann Marcum and July Dituro.
We would like to thank the staff and residents of Wyngate Senior Living Community of Barboursville, where Betty happily resided for just under three years. In addition, a warm embrace to neighbor Jesse Jackson, who still cares for her cats, Peaches and Whitey.
Her memorial service will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary, 2851 3rd Avenue, Huntington, WV, 25702. Family visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m., open visitation from 10 a.m. to noon, and memorial service at noon. Ms. Sarah Dixon, granddaughter of Betty, will deliver the eulogy. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.