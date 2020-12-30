BETTY JO RAMEY, 90, of Huntington, W.Va., died Thursday, December 24, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Bill Blankenship officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Betty Jo was born January 24, 1930, in Beauty, W.Va., a daughter of the late Howard and Clara Haynes Jones. She retired from General Motors Company and attended Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. She was also preceded in death by 10 siblings. Survivors include her husband, Robert Ramey; three daughters, Connie Lynn Guerriero of California, Beverly Kaye Kovacs of New Jersey and Teresa Gail McCants of Alaska; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

