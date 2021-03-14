BETTY JO STEPP, 88, of Huntington, widow of John Carl Stepp, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, in the Meadow House, Ona. She was born July 17, 1932, in Chattaroy, W.Va., a daughter of the late William Jennings and Mattie Margaret Snell Kelley. Two brothers, William “Bill” Kelley and James “Jimmy” Kelley, also preceded her in death. She was a 1950 graduate of Chattaroy High School and a member of Beverly Hills United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker. Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Christopher Johnson of Brown Summit, N.C.; one son, Stephen Wayne Stepp of Huntington; two sisters, Katherine Kidwell of Lexington, Ky., and Nicky Owensbey of Severn, Md.; and one brother, Tom Kelley of Ooltewah, Tenn. Due to COVID-19, private services will be conducted Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary by Rev. Dr. Bill Wilson, with burial in Woodmere Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Betty’s memory to the Beverly Hills United Methodist Church general fund, 2600 Washington Blvd., Huntington, WV 25705, or the Autism Services Center Inc., No. 10 6th Avenue West, Huntington, WV 25701. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

