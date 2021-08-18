BETTY JUNE HOLLEY, 83, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Pastor Phil Wilson will be conducting services at Harmony United Methodist Church on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service.
Betty was born on January 22, 1938, in Huntington, the daughter of Garland and Doris Radcliff. She was predeceased by her husband, John Holley Sr., and two brothers, Gerald and Charles Radcliff.
She is survived by two stepsons, Mike Holley and John Holley Jr. Additional survivors include her sister, Joan Radcliff Pack; four nephews and their wives, Mike and Janet Radcliff, Mark and Candace Radcliff, David and Joyce Radcliff, Chuck and Lynn Radcliff; and one niece and her husband, Ann and Rick Harris; and two sisters-in-law, Mary and Irma Jean Radcliff. She is also survived by two step-grandsons and two step-granddaughters.
Betty was a dedicated church member at Riverview/Harmony United Methodist Church in Altizer for 72 years. During those years she served faithfully in many ways including Sunday school teacher, children’s choir director, member of choir and was involved in numerous committees. Betty was the church pianist alongside her lifelong friend and organist, Karen Williams. She was well-known for her delicious potluck offerings for church dinners. Betty’s church and church family were the biggest part of her life, and her goal was to do all that she could to be a witness to everyone and bring others to God. When a stranger would first meet Betty, they could feel her Christian love through her sparkling blue eyes and her kind and comforting smile.
Betty demonstrated her love for Jesus in her everyday life as well. She had a deep love for children and worked the last several years at Altizer Elementary as a Foster Granny. She loved her school and the other two Foster Grannies with whom she worked, and the students and staff loved their Granny Betty. Betty was known there for her kindness, her smile and her hugs, as she not only helped the little ones with their schoolwork, but also with anything else going on in their young second-grade lives. Betty treated every child and adult at Altizer Elementary like they were her own and worried about them like a true grandmother.
Over the years, Betty had been a devoted caregiver for her husband and several others. Betty displayed her compassion in many ways toward helping young and older community members which needed emotional, family and often a little financial support. Betty, too, had a great love for her surviving family members and deeply enjoyed their visits, food and laughter when they were able to visit. She also leaves behind a special friend, Del Muskera. Betty appreciated the friendship and care given to her by Tom and Pam Nimmo and Danny and Elizabeth Green. Betty was a true example of a Christian woman.
Donations may be made to Harmony United Methodist Church or to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.
