BETTY LOU BLANKENSHIP, 76, of Huntington, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, at home. She was born November 27, 1945, in Beech Creek, Mingo County, W.Va., a daughter of the late William L. and Loula Dotson Blankenship. Two sisters and a brother-in-law, Dreama Lee Sisco (Carl) and Ellen Sue Blankenship; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Burgess Blankenship (Louise), Bobby Blankenship and Troy Blankenship (Jeanie); and her fur baby, Sammy, also preceded her in death. Miss Betty retired from the Business Office at St. Mary’s Medical Center and was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Survivors include her nephew and caregiver, Teddy Blankenship of Huntington; sister-in-law, Clearsie Blankenship of Beech Creek, W.Va.; a special great-niece that Betty raised as her own, Kaitlyn Blankenship; her friend, co-worker and caregiver, Freda Blake; her other fur baby, Little Britches; a host of other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Rev. Dr. David B. Lemming officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Friends may call from noon to service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com

