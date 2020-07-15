Essential reporting in volatile times.

BETTY LOUISE ITNYRE, of Huntington, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born September 2, 1929, in Martinsburg, W.Va. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Itnyre, and granddaughter, Jennifer Cook. She is survived by her children, Cathy Zhea and Robert Itnyre; grandchildren, Lisa Tolbert and Robert Itnyre; five great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 12:30 until 1 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

