BEULAH DALTON TOMBLIN, 89, of Lavalette, W.Va., formerly of Harts, W.Va., was born on February 14, 1932, in Harts, W.Va., daughter of the late Rev. Melvin and Brooke Tomblin Dalton. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and loved ones on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Mrs. Tomblin was retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Plant where she worked for 35 years, retiring in 1993. She was a member of local Union #212. She was a member of Faith Freewill Baptist Church, Lavalette, W.Va. Her husband Leonard “Joe” Tomblin, three sisters, Agnes Mullins, Minerva “Gretel” Sizemore and Anna Douglas Dalton and four brothers, James Dalton, Thurl Dalton, Lawson Dalton and Walter “Pen” Dalton, also preceded her in death. Survivors include three brothers, Peter Dalton (Flora) of Bear Creek, Ky., Dallas Dalton of West Hamlin, W.Va., and Walker Dalton of South Shore, Ky.; a sister-in-law, Arlene Dalton of Huntington; and several nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by the love of her life, Lush “Cush” Adams. Special thanks to Mountaineer Missionary Baptist Church of Harts, W.Va., and Faith Freewill Baptist Church of Lavalette for their prayers and support. A special thanks to Dallas and Jean Thacker and family, Brent and Sherrie Webb and family, and the physicians and medical staff that took care of Beulah. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Rev. Ray Willamson and Gregory Dalton officiating. Burial will be in Dalton Cemetery, Little Harts Creek, Lincoln County. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
