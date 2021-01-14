With her family at her side, in a room full of love, our beloved Mother, BEVERLY SUE BRUMFIELD, 81, of Lesage, W.Va., died Saturday, January 9, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House after a brief illness. Her joy of living, genuine easy smile, infectious laugh as well as her care and concern for others brought happiness to anyone who came in contact with her. A celebration of her life will be conducted at noon Friday, January 15, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Gordon Rutherford officiating. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. Beverly was born at home December 22, 1939, in Lesage, W.Va., a daughter of the late Willard Edward and Lillian Crawford Brumfield. She was the fourth of five children, and for her entire life she resided within a quarter mile of her birthplace. She was also preceded in death by her partner, Delbert Carroll Finley; two brothers, Jack Lee and Willard Roger Brumfield; a sister, Marjorie Eleanor Spurlock; and twin grandchildren that she did not meet on Earth but will embrace in Heaven. She leaves to mourn her loss two daughters, Cynthia (Mark) Kirkhart of Thurman, Ohio, and Brooke (Christopher) Wood of Huntington; granddaughter, Fiona Wood; and one sister, Barbara Knight of Lesage. Beginning at the age of 17 after graduation from Barboursville High School, Beverly began a work career that would extend over 63 years. She worked at Montgomery Ward, Gould Battery, Polan Industries and had recently retired from Justice Glass and Supply Company after 46 years of service. In her youth, she was a Sunday School teacher at Greenbottom Baptist Church, and supported the church and the Greenbottom community throughout her life. Over the course of her life, Beverly supported and belonged to many organizations and contributed to individuals and the betterment of her community. For many years, she worked to provide the Greenbottom Reunion, and took great pleasure in welcoming friends from near and far to come back “home.” She was a dedicated mother, sister and friend to all. While she would advise her daughters that she was “not supposed to be a friend” when addressing their behaviors and concerns, she loved them beyond measure and took great pride in even the smallest accomplishments they made. Her granddaughter Fiona was a special joy that Mom took great delight in, and she always referred to Fiona as “her baby.” She raised her daughters to understand that service to others was a privilege, and until her death, readily provided time, talent and treasure to any in need. When faced with adversity, she never gave up, and always managed to overcome any obstacle. In doing so, she provided an example of strength and courage that her family will cling to in the difficult days ahead. The family extends their deep gratitude and appreciation to St. Mary’s Medical Center, specifically Dr. J. Robert Hayes and the staff on the 4th Floor; Dr. Gerrit A. Kimmey and the oncology team, Dr. Michael Korona, and a special debt of gratitude to Dr. Pete Chirico for his kind friendship and support. The last hours of our mother’s journey were made easier by the care and support of the staff at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, and the family cherishes the comfort and peace provided by the nursing staff as we navigated this unexpected loss. In honor and memory of our mother’s life and her service to others, donations may be made to Facing Hunger Foodbank (www.facinghunger.org), the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House or other preferred activities of service and support to those in need. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon Friday at the funeral home. The funeral will be livestreamed to Chapman’s Mortuary’s Facebook Page. If attending, please wear a facial covering and honor social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
