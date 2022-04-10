BILL MACK TURNER, 94, of Huntington, widower of Ruth Turner, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born February 3, 1928, in Huntington, a son of the late Aaron Lee and Iva Myrtle Adkins Turner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Lee Turner and Don Turner. Bill graduated from Huntington East High School and was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served during WWII. He was retired from The Herald-Dispatch newspaper, starting as a type setter and retiring as Technical Service Manager. Bill was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and a former Ham Radio Operator. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Beth Turner of Huntington; a grandson, Joshua Hiler of Huntington; and a brother, Jack Turner. Graveside services will be conducted 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park in the Abbey of Devotion, with Pastor Dustin McCune officiating and Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 conducting military rites. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Friends may visit after noon Tuesday at the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Principal accused of victim blaming suspended for unrelated reasons
- Father-daughter duo finds hidden egg in Herald-Dispatch contest
- Huntington Middle School teacher accused of body shaming
- Groundbreaking set for new Proctorville area senior center
- Teen runs against doctor in W.Va. House 26 Democrat primary
- Hurricane man sentenced on child porn charges
- Local ‘American Idol’ contestant advances to Hollywood Week
- BUSINESS BEAT: 20th Street Tudor's Biscuit World celebrating quarter century in Huntington
- Marshall football offers two Knights scholarships
- Kinsey to return to Herd; Slay hired as assistant
Collections
- Photos: Hurricane vs. Lincoln County, softball
- Photos: Salvation Army conducts senior prom
- Photos: Marshall spring football practice, April 6th
- Photos: High school softball, Cabell Midland vs. South Charleston
- Photos: Marshall football spring practice, Monday
- Photos: Developmental Therapy Center hosts Eggciting Egg Hunt
- Photos: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
- Photos: Huntington vs. Hurricane, baseball
- Photos: Hite-Saunders students tour HMA
- Photos: Sensitive Bunny at the Ashland Town Center