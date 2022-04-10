BILL MACK TURNER, 94, of Huntington, widower of Ruth Turner, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born February 3, 1928, in Huntington, a son of the late Aaron Lee and Iva Myrtle Adkins Turner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Lee Turner and Don Turner. Bill graduated from Huntington East High School and was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served during WWII. He was retired from The Herald-Dispatch newspaper, starting as a type setter and retiring as Technical Service Manager. Bill was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and a former Ham Radio Operator. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Beth Turner of Huntington; a grandson, Joshua Hiler of Huntington; and a brother, Jack Turner. Graveside services will be conducted 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park in the Abbey of Devotion, with Pastor Dustin McCune officiating and Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 conducting military rites. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Friends may visit after noon Tuesday at the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

