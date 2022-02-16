BILLIE JOAN JONES, 89, of Huntington, widow of Bill Jones, died Sunday, February 13, 2022, at the Woodlands. She was born January 5, 1933, in Peach Creek, W.Va., a daughter of the late Whitfield Conley and Clara Wilson.
Billie married Bill when she was 17 years of age. They were married 48 years when Bill passed away. They enjoyed the NASCAR circuit, and she adored Dale Earnhardt. When Bill passed, she forged a new path for the next 23 years. She wrote a note that her children thought she was strong, but the love she fed on from them got her through. She worked with her husband at Jones Auto Sales, then worked at Medical Claims Assistance, a family-owned business, until 2020. She loved the people, the events and being around her babies. Billie loved to travel. She visited many countries, loved TCM cruises and traveled all over the United States. She enjoyed the Golden Bazaar in Turkey and made a friend she called the “rug man” who sent her Christmas cards for years. When she looked at you and smiled that dazzling smile, you were hooked. She was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling with her church family. The highlight of her life was going with her daughter to the Holy Land. Billie loved to dance with the Jitterbug being one of her favorites, and she hosted several fabulous ballroom dances at MCA. Bob Smith was her dancing partner, and it was mesmerizing when they took the floor. Her children considered her to be the most beautiful, wisest woman in the world, and she unconditionally, unselfishly loved them all her life through many highs and difficulties of their lives. This love that her Granny and Poppy Wilson taught her has been passed down through the generations, and her family’s love for each other is her legacy and will get them through their loss as it did for her.
A special thank you to the people who cared for Billie during her difficult years and the friends she had at Woodlands. Whether it is for a long or brief period, they quickly learned to love her and she them. Survivors include her children, a daughter and son-in-law, Tara and David Vosler of Huntington, and two sons and a daughter-in-law, David Jones of Huntington and Bill and Lisa Jones of Huntington; six grandchildren, Kendi Black and her husband Chris Black of Huntington, Brea Cumbee and her husband Brian of Cartersville, Ga., Dak Jones and his wife Amy of Chesapeake, Ohio, Linsey Fowler and her husband Lane of Canton, Ga., Jordan Dorman and her husband Brannen of Canton, Ga., Tanner Jones and his wife Stephanie of Canton, Ga., and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church with Pastor Bill Blankenship officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Friends may visit family after 1 p.m. Thursday at the church and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.