BOBBY K. CALDWELL, 70, of Huntington, husband of Vickie Terry Caldwell, passed away July 19, 2020, in UPMC Montefiore, Pittsburgh, Pa. Bobby was born April 14, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Oscar and Betty Miller Caldwell. He retired as a store manager for Warren Pump. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by one brother, Roger Caldwell; two brothers-in-law, Rene Tassen and Leland Pottorff; and a niece, Courtney Caldwell. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Bobby Caldwell (Contina) of Salt Rock, Rob Caldwell (Kait) of Huntington; two stepsons, Richard Underwood (Debbie) and Steven Underwood (Jan), all of North Carolina; three sisters, Wanda Tassen of Milton, Deanna Pottorff and Joyce Lapelle (Shelly), all of Lesage; three brothers, Grub Caldwell (Michelle) of Barboursville, Rick Caldwell (Cathy), Okie Caldwell (Adonis), all of Lesage; one sister-in-law, Elizabeth Caldwell, also of Lesage; eight grandchildren, Blake, Cole, Luke, Ethan, Alivia, Madison, Alex and Eli; his fur babies; Buster and Flower; and a host of other family and friends. No services are scheduled at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

