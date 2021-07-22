BRENDA B. COEYMAN, 73, of Huntington, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Woodmere Memorial Park with Pastor Hewlett Trogdon officiating. Brenda was born July 11, 1948, in Huntington, a daughter of the late L.K. and Ida Simpkins Brumfield. She was a retired teacher from the former Rutledge College in Huntington. Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Jennifer Coeyman, and one daughter, Jessica Coeyman, all of Huntington; two grandchildren, Emily and Christopher Coeyman (twins); one brother, Larry Brumfield of Huntington; and a nephew, Eric (Nicole) Brumfield of Lexington, Ky. Visitation will be after 10:30 a.m. Friday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

