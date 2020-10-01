BRENDA KAY McCOY, 61, of Huntington, wife of Clarence Charles “Buddy” McCoy III, passed away peacefully with her family by her bedside Saturday, September 26, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, and is now pain free. She was born August 6, 1959, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Clinton Ray and JoAnn Banfield Langdon. She held different jobs but was proud to be the administrator for the Huntington Housing Authority. In addition to her husband, survivors include two daughters, Jessica Criser and husband Andrew Criser of Morgantown, W.Va., and Sarah McClure of Barboursville; two stepdaughters, Brandee McCoy of New Bern, N.C., and Marquita McCoy of Huntington; three stepsons, Tearayne McCoy of Huntington, Joshua Dury of Durham, N.C., and Clarence Charles “Chuckie” McCoy IV of Huntington; nine grandchildren, Maya Criser, Lilli Criser, Bree Criser, Sojo McCoy, Shannon McCoy, C.J. McCoy, Cerenity McCoy, Tearayne McCoy II and Trevor Dury; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Patricia and Mike Falker of Moorestown, N.J., and Dianna and Tom Wolfe of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and her faithful dog, Leo. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Dr. Andrew Criser officiating. Friends may visit after 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with cremation, and condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
