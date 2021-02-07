C.R. “KIPPY” ROBINSON, 66, of Ashton, W.Va., husband of Edith “Edie” Robinson, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born November 5, 1954, in Madison, W.Va., a son of the late Orville James and Fayetta Hampton Robinson. “Kippy” had two sons, James Scott Robinson and Mitchell Franklin McDerment II, and five brothers also precede him in death. He was a US Army veteran and was a miner operator and foreman in several coal mines, including Sharpies Coal, Independence Coal, Massey Energy and Frye Augering Old Hickory Coal Company. He was a member of the United Mine Workers and the College Hill Church. In addition to his wife, survivors include five daughters, Jennifer McKnight (Chris) of Newport News, Va., Tasha McDerment of Teays Valley, W.Va., Angel McDerment, Tasia McDerment and Jacmyn McDerment, all of Ashton; four sons, Daniel Robinson of Ashton, Jesse J. McDerment (Ana) of the Philippines, Trent McDerment and Blake McDerment, both of Ashton, W.Va.; three sisters, Delores Hager (Freddie) of Lancaster, Ohio, Diane McCann of Winchester Canal, Ohio, and Frances Henson (Joe) of Teays Velley; a brother, Sam Robinson of Lake, W.Va.; 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and special friends, Wayne and Jessi Hall, Brandon and Amanda Garrison, and Ronnie Whitt. A celebration of life visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at College Hill Church, 165 Wood School Road, Gallipolis Ferry, WV 25515. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with cremation, and condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com

