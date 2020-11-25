CAREL JEAN “BUCK” ADKINS, 82, of Sistersville, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, in Wheeling Hospital. He was born March 18, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Ivell and Beatha Adkins. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Janice Adkins; seven siblings, Garland Adkins, Tootie Adkins, Edward “Duke” Adkins, Winfred Adkins, Donna Yost, Faye Ash and Geneva Wooten; and two grandchildren, Noah Arthur and David Arthur. He was retired from Steel of West Virginia and was an avid hunter. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Morgan Adkins; four daughters, Linda (Ralph) Wood of Huntington, Eva Arthur of Huntington, Debra (Nate) Rhodes of Sandyville, W.Va., and Joni (Scott) Walters of Millwood, W.Va.; a son, David (Susan) Davis of Huntington; six grandchildren, Jeremy (Jodi) Wood, Tamara Wood, Beau Crabtree, Tiffany (C.J.) Miller, Amber (Jeremy) Gwinn and Jessica McVey; four great-grandchildren, Paxton Wood, Jeremy Wood, Landon Arthur and Joey Miller; two sisters, Catherine Davis and Arnola Campbell; and two brothers, Amon Adkins and Jerry Adkins. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Tom Jones officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ironton QB hasn't let hearing loss affect his play
- W.Va. high court upholds life sentence for Huntington man acquitted of murder
- Wayne County weighing four-day in-person school week
- Herd football likely sitting out again this week
- Details released, bond set in Huntington home invasion
- Pennsylvania first requires masks during play, then backtracks
- Map-induced forfeits move Cabell Midland, Bridgeport into Class AAA semifinals
- Meth dealer, user gets nearly five years in federal prison
- KATHY LYNN LYNCH TAYLOR
- Downtown Huntington revitalization plan underway
Images
Collections
- Photos: Tie Some Love on Huntington
- Photos: Ironton vs. Kirtland, state football championship
- Photos: A.D. Lewis Center Thanksgiving dinner giveaway
- Photos: Cabell County Commission meeting
- Photos: Turkey Dinner Giveaway at New Life Church
- Photos: Holiday tree decorating at HMA
- Photos: Operation Christmas Child collection event
- Photos: Santa Claus at the Huntington Mall
- Photos: Festival of Trees and Trains in Ashland
- Photos: Election Day