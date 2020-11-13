CARL E. WHITE SR., 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted noon Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Phil Wilson officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Carl was born February 28, 1929, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Vesta Waugh Nance. Carl was a U.S. Army veteran serving in occupied Japan and Korea, a member of the Harmony United Methodist Church and VFW Post 9738. His wife, Peggy J. White, also preceded him in death. Survivors include two sons, Carl E White Jr. and wife Denise of Alpharetta, Ga., and Jeff White of Cincinnati, Ohio; six grandchildren, Daniel White, Katie (Marc) Seitz, Zac, David and Ben White and Caitlin (David) Joyner; six great-grandchildren, Lucy and Miles Joyner, Tanner, Gavin, Kierstyn and Ethan Seitz; and a host of extended family and dear friends. Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will conduct military graveside rites. Anyone attending, please wear facial covering and honor social distancing. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
