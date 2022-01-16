CARLOS MELVIN BALL SR., 95, of Kenova, husband of Mary Ella Weekley Ball, died Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born April 9, 1926, on Joels Branch, Fort Gay, Wayne County, a son of the late Alva and Myrtle Crabtree Ball. Carlos was also preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Jean Ball, in 1967; a brother, Joseph David “J.D.” Ball; and four sisters, Reba Riggs, Audrey Neal, Beatrice Hatten and Geneva Ball. He was a cabinet maker, owning Custom Cabinets in Huntington and South Point, Ohio. Carlos was a Purple Heart recipient, having served during WWII in the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS Reno while being torpedoed in the Pacific Ocean and survived many hours in the open sea. He was a member of the Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, where his funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022, with Dr. David B. Lemming and Pastor Bill Blankenship officiating. Burial will be in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. In addition to his wife, Mary Ella, survivors include a daughter and son-in-son, Joyce Ann and Carroll Adkins of Kenova; son and daughter-in-law, Carlos Melvin Ball Jr. and Debbie Ball of Huntington; five grandchildren and spouses, Timothy and Amy Adkins of Salvisa, Ky., Anthony and Jennifer Adkins of Huntington, Randall Adkins of Kenova, Kelly and Vanessa Ball of Kenova, and Chad Michael and Jennifer Ball of Crown City, Ohio; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Hospice of Huntington or to The Gideons International. Friends may visit at the church after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday until service time and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
