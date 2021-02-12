CARMIE HARLESS, 90, of Ona, widower of Maxine Pack Harless, went to be with our Lord Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at his residence. He was born April 4, 1930, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Enos and Pansy Vickers Harless. Other family that have preceded him in death were a daughter, Ruby Kieffer, and five brothers. Carmie was known for his kindness, humble gratuity and infectious smile. His legacy will be passed on for generations to come. He was a member of Huntington First Church of the Nazarene, and his passions included his love of God, family, hunting and a well-manicured lawn. Survivors include his two granddaughters and spouses, Carmon Kieffer-Bentley and husband Mark Bentley of Paris, Ky., and Kara and John Perdue of Huntington; two brothers and their spouses, Leon and Phyllis Harless of Huntington, and Darold and Loretta Harless of Mansfield, Ohio; five great-grandchildren, Kayla Binder, Cody Binder, Jestine Bentley (Andrew), Joshua Bentley and Laurin Bentley; a great-great-grandson, Kayden Kirby; and his faithful companion, Boo-Boo. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Rev. Danny McSweeney and Pastor Marc Price officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association. Social distancing will be observed. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until funeral time at the funeral home, and condolences can be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Funeral services will be livestreamed Saturday at 11 a.m. at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory.

