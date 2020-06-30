Essential reporting in volatile times.

CAROL FRANCES CARVER PARSLEY, 76, peacefully earned her heavenly reward at home with her family by her side on June 28, 2020. Preceding her in transition from this life were her parents, Stella and Carl Carver; brothers, George and Carl Jr.; sisters: Nina, Dorothy, Zara, Linda, Clifford, and Vickie; and granddaughter, Ashlee. Remaining here to carry on her legacy of love are sisters, Janet (Johnny) Johnson and Kay Hensley; brother, David (Linda) Carver, and her children: Sherry (Don) Harrison, Bobby Trevathan, Karen Sue (Tracy) Basenback, and Debra Armstrong. She adored 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, a multitude of nieces and nephews, and was grandma to many of our friends. She greatly enjoyed being a caretaker of the elderly and her family. The family wishes to express our gratitude to Dr. Shaver and to Hospice of Huntington for their care and support. In lieu of gifts, we request that you pay forward an act of kindness or donate to a charity of your choice in her honor. Funeral services will be conducted noon Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Tim Arthur officiating. Burial will be in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Friends may visit family after 11 a.m. Wednesday at Chapman’s Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

