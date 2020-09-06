Thursday, September 3, 2020, my beloved babydoll, CAROLYN ANN GRASS, 58, from Barboursville, passed from this life and ran to the loving arms of Jesus. She was born May 12, 1962, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Richard L.“Dick” and Betty Jean Carver Jordan. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Richard (Rick) Jordan Jr. and Greg Jordan; and one sister, Shelia Jordan Myers. Carolyn earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Marshall University and she proudly worked in Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Finance Department for 20 years. She was a longtime member of Highlawn Baptist Church in Huntington. Carolyn loved to sing gospel music and began singing at the age of five while standing on a stool, next to the piano her mother was playing. She was blessed to sing throughout the years in many tri-state churches with the Jordan Family, The Jordan Sisters and Squire Parsons. Survivors include her husband, Todd; two sons, Kyle Thomas (Cheyenne Arbogast) and Daniel Colton of Barboursville; sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Ed Webb of Chesapeake, Ohio; sister-in-law, Trisha Jordan of Barboursville; brother-in-law, Tim Myers of Goodlettsville Tenn.; precious mother-in-law, Marietta Grass; brothers and sisters-in-law including Troy and Misty Grass, Karrie and Jim Fankhanel; and many loving nieces and nephews. Carolyn did not know a stranger, and loved everyone she met. She was known for her compassionate, caring spirit, tenderhearted soul and her sweet, gentle voice. Carolyn wants you to know life on this Earth is not the end and there is a promise of eternal life through our Lord and Savior Jesus. Good night, my sweet baby, until we meet again in Heaven. A funeral service officiated by Pastor Mark Finley will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary in Huntington at 1 p.m., with visitation one hour before the service. If attending the services, please practice social distancing and please wear facial coverings. The service will be livestreamed on Chapman’s Mortuary and Crematory Facebook page at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
