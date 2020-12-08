CAROLYN ELAINE BROWN HARRISON, 75, of Barboursville, W.Va., formerly of Charles Town, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at The Village of Riverview, Barboursville, W.Va. Carolyn was born February 16, 1945, in Charles Town, W.Va., daughter of the late Gaius Lee Brown Sr. and Frances Pearle Smallwood Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Curtis Wayne Harrison Sr., and a brother, Gaius Lee Brown Jr. Carolyn was a high school graduate of Charles Town High School and enjoyed a career as an insurance agent with Lana Shultz State Farm Insurance in Charles Town, W.Va. More than anything she loved her family, Christmas and taking care of others. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Curtis Wayne Harrison Jr. and wife Lisa of Ona, W.Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Christina Dawn Heath and husband Elbie of Charles Town, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Ashby Dontell Heath and Maxwell Curtis Harrison; and a sister-in-law, Eleanor Brown of Delaware; as well as her constant and devoted companion, “Mister” the cat. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the nurses and staff at The Village of Riverview for their compassionate and loving care during her stay. Donations may be made to Little Victories Animal Rescue Shelter, Ona, W.Va. A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with cremation, and condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
