CAROLYN JO (ADKINS) REGAN, 61, of Milton, West Virginia, passed away on May 29, 2020, surrounded by her sons. She was preceded in death by her parents, James G. (Jimmy) Adkins, and Betty Jo (Isaacs) Adkins. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Patrick, and her sons, Matthew and Sean. In addition, she leaves behind a host of cherished cousins and friends. Carolyn was a member of the Barboursville High School Class of 1977. Upon graduation, she continued her education at Marshall University, where she earned both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree. Prior to retiring, she enjoyed a rewarding, 32-year career as a business education instructor in the adult business program at the Cabell County Career Technology Center (formerly Cabell County Vocational-Technical Center). She team-taught with Mary Hendricks, and later with Patti Lakin Smith, who both quickly became her trusted, lifelong friends. A devoted employee and gifted educator, Carolyn continued to maintain close, meaningful relationships with her former students even after they graduated. She took immense pleasure in coaching her favorite Baltimore Orioles from the couch, making sure that every ball player knew when they made a terrific play and when they weren’t playing up to her expectations! She found great joy in watching her sons’ Little League and high school sports from the sidelines, never missing a game. Her great heart shined in showing compassion for those in need. She lived a life of dedication, kindness, and courage. She will be sorely missed. Visitation will be held from 4-7 on Tuesday, June 2, at Chapman’s Mortuary in Huntington. A private, family service will take place on Wednesday, June 3, with Pastor Tom Sharp and Ted Smith officiating. Carolyn will be buried at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, next to her beloved parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn’s honor to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701 (hospiceofhuntington.org). The family respectfully requests that social distancing protocol be followed and that masks be used.
