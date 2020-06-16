Essential reporting in volatile times.

CAROLYN LOVENIA EVANS, 79, of Lesage, W.Va, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her residence. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Donald Dierdorff officiating. Burial will be in Cyrus Cemetery, Wayne County, W.Va. Carolyn was born December 27, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Willis and Juanita Baumgardner Ullom. She was a member of the O.E.S. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and a sister-in-law, Ronnie and Donald Ullom and Cathy Ullom. Survivors include her husband, Floyd “Bud” Evans; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Phillip “Bo” and Cookie Evans of Kenova and Charles “Nip” and Jennifer Evans of Wayne; four special friends and caregivers, Kim Henry, Andrea Fortner, Anna Stover and Anita Garrett-Richards; and a sister-in-law, Mary Ullom of Huntington. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

