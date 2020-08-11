Essential reporting in volatile times.

CAROLYN SUE CLARY, 74, of Proctorville, widow of Carl S. Clary, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at home. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jeff Black officiating. Burial will follow. She was born September 5, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Lillian Mae Elliot and Oral Ray Moreland. Two brothers, Charles Elliot and James Elliot, also preceded her in death. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Proctorville, Ohio, and retired from MR Supply. Survivors include one daughter and her husband, Carla Sue and John Kingsbury of Manassas, Va.; one son and his wife, Christopher Scott and Sarah Clary of Chesapeake, Ohio; three grandchildren, Lauren E. Kingsbury, Sean C. Kingsbury and Christopher “CAS” Clary; one brother and his wife, Thomas and Melvina Moreland of Milton, W.Va.; two sisters-in-law, Sue Rice (Dave), and Linda Kwozalla, all of Florida; and her fur baby Snickers. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Carolyn be sent to the First Baptist Church of Proctorville, 627 County Road 411, Proctorville, OH 45669. If attending, please wear facial covering and honor social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

