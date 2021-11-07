CAROLYN SUE DAVIS, 80, of Huntington, mother of Robert Davis, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Her husband, Harley Dale Davis, and a sister, Bobbie, preceded her in death. She was born March 20, 1941, in Wayne County, W.Va. She was a homemaker. Survivors in addition to her son are two grandchildren, Courtney Davis and Heather Davis; six great-grandchildren, Jayden Davis, Malaki McComas and King Taylor, Kayley Davis, Carley Davis and Maddox Davis; two great- great-grandchildren, Aubrey Hart and Eli Weaver. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Phil Wilson officiating, with burial to follow. Friends may call 30 minutes prior to service time Monday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

