CARROLL J. ROBINSON, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully at the Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on June 22, 2021, at the age of 92, and is now joyfully reunited with her husband of almost 70 years, William C. Robinson Sr., who preceded her in death in March of 2019, and her son, Charles Robinson, who also preceded her in death in 2006.
Carroll was born on October 1, 1929, in Huntington, W.Va., to Hazel and Laurence Lister. She had one older sister, Lucille Haller, who preceded her in death.
Carroll was employed at Huntington Realty and The Herald-Dispatch newspaper. Her passions in life were her children and her animals. She was an avid volunteer for organizations such as Little League Baseball, Football and the Boy Scouts of America.
She was a loving mother to daughter Candy Robinson, who has also been her caregiver for many years, and sons William Robinson Jr. (daughter-in-law Kathy) and Charles “Chuck” Robinson.
Carroll has four grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Wes Robinson (wife Ashley), William P. Robinson, Kaelan Robinson and Leah Robinson. She has four great-grandchildren, Owen, Stella Rose, Kaden and Javi, and leaves behind two wonderful nieces, Jade Quirk and Cheryl Taylor, a special friend, Connie Hicks, and her little dog, Toby.
The family would like to sincerely thank the whole team at the Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, especially the nursing staff from all three shifts for the wonderful care they gave our mother. We could not have asked for more caring treatment during this difficult time and cannot thank each and every one of you enough.
Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary in Huntington. Funeral services will be held directly after at 2 p.m. with Pastor Greg Tomlinson officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Carroll’s name to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter (hcwanimalshelter.com).