Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CARROLL LAMONT PERRY, 79, of Ona, husband of Mary Ann Beckelheimer Perry, died Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born September 1, 1941, in Barboursville, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Edwards Brown, and his brother, Charles “Chock” Brown. In addition to his wife of 59 years, survivors include two daughters and a son, Teresa Carol Spurlock and husband John, Elizabeth “Betsy” J. Bowman, and Robert L. Perry; four grandchildren, April Burdette and husband Will, Amber Spurlock, Hannah Bowman and Andrew Bowman; three great-grandchildren, Hunter and Little John Burdette, and Nolan Spurlock; and three brothers, Jim, John and Alan Brown. Carroll’s wishes were to be cremated. No services are planned. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.