CECIL “PETE” STANLEY, 92, of Huntington, husband of Shirley Mae Cremeans Stanley, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born August 3, 1929, in Cabell County, a son of the late Coy Winford Stanley and Goldie Arlene Johnson Stanley Guthrie. One sister, Marie Arlene Hayden, and two brothers-in-law, Robert Peter Blatt and Avery Lewis Hayden, also preceded him in death. Pete was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, and was a licensed plumber, having worked for the Johnson Family Plumbing companies, a member of Steamfitters Local 521, and worked as a shopman for CE Adkins and Sons. Survivors in addition to his wife include three daughters, Gloria Dawn Stanley, Debra Davis (Robert Edward) and Terri Lynn Perry, all of Huntington; two grandchildren, Trenton Davis of Barboursville and Taylor Childers (David) of Proctorville, Ohio; and one sister, Ruth Ellen Blatt, also of Huntington. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens with Dr. David Lemming officiating. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to service time Friday at the cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
